Jerry Reinsdorf is reportedly open to selling the Chicago White Sox

Those who have been calling for the sale of the Chicago White Sox may have gotten their wish.

White Sox chairman and primary owner Jerry Reinsdorf is reportedly open to selling Chicago's southside team.

The Athletic first reported the news on Wednesday, citing sources saying Reinsdorf is in active discussions to sell the team.

Reinsdorf bought the White Sox in 1981 for $19 million and owns an estimated 19% stake in the franchise.

The White Sox are the second AL Central team this week to have ownership explore a sale for their franchise. The Pohlad family announced last Thursday they would explore selling the Minnesota Twins. The Pohlads have owned the Twins since 1984.

The White Sox are also coming off the worst season in modern MLB history, losing an MLB-record 121 games. Reinsdorf addressed the fans in a letter following the season, calling the season a failure.

"Above everything else, I am a fan, a fan of baseball, of Chicago and of the White Sox," Reinsdorf said in a letter to fans. "Every loss this season -- every blown save, every defensive miscue, every shutout, every sweep -- hurt. It was a long, painful season for us all. We recognize, on a daily basis, that it is our responsibility to earn your trust, attention, time and support. We vow to take that approach daily as we put the work in this offseason to be better."