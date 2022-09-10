Jordan Waters rushes for 2 TDs, Duke beats Northwestern 31-23

Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23.

Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in Wildcat territory to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.

Johnson finished the game by pouncing on Evan Hull's fumble with 12 seconds left.

Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run for the Blue Devils (2-0).

Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown run.

