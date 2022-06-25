Jorge Mateo slugs Orioles past White Sox for 4th straight win

Jorge Mateo homered and doubled to lead the Orioles over the Chicago White Sox 6-2, giving Baltimore its first four-game winning streak this season.

Lance Lynn retired eight straight batters before Mateo lifted a solo homer just over the left-center fence to put Baltimore ahead in the third.

Baltimore coughed up its advantage on two errors in the bottom of the inning, but Mateo struck back by belting his 10th double off the left field wall.

He scored to make it 2-1 on the next at-bat, when Leury Garcia erred on Cedric Mullins' infield grounder.

