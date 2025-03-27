Josh Giddey stuns Lakers with half-court prayer as Chicago Bulls beat Los Angeles 119-117

Oh, my Josh.

The Chicago Bulls, trailing by four with 10 seconds left, rallied to stun the Los Angeles Lakers 119-117.

The final shot: a half-court heave from Josh Giddey that sent the United Center into a frenzy and sent the Lakers to their second loss to the Bulls in six days.

"As soon as it left my fingertips, it looked good," Giddey said. "That's kind of why I held my follow through the whole time. I had that feeling. It looked straight. It felt good. Special night. Comeback win. It was a helluva team effort. We'll enjoy this one."

The Bulls came back to stun the Lakers after a dismal third quarter. The Bulls even led for most of the first half.

Gabe Vincent drained a desperation three to give the Lakers a 59-58 lead at halftime. Bulls led for the entire half until letting the Lakers sneak back in the final minutes of the second quarter.

In the fourth, the Bulls hung around and struck.

The final 12 seconds of the game:

A Patrick Williams 3-pointer to cut the lead to two. A Giddey steal. A go-ahead 3-pointer by Coby White to take a one-point lead. A go-ahead layup by Austin Reaves to take the lead with three seconds left. Giddey's half-court winner.

The result was that the Bulls' hot streak continues.

"I'd say the last 12 seconds was crazy," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said.