Justin Fields gifts first touchdown football to young fan during Christmas Eve game

A young Chicago Bears fan received a Christmas gift he'll never forget thanks to Justin Fields.

During Sunday's match against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, Fields landed the team's first touchdown in the first quarter.

But one he reached the end zone, Fields took the ball a bit further – into the hands of one of his young fans.

The team shared a video of the special moment on X, otherwise known as Twitter.

The young fan was all smiles once he got hold of the football and met Fields up close.

With multiple touchdowns in the first half, the Bears maintained the lead at 21-7 against the Cardinals.