Justin Fields says goodbye to Chicago: 'I wish each one of you nothing but success'

The Chicago Bears made their biggest move of the offseason.

Justin Fields has reportedly been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round NFL Draft pick.

After the news broke, Fields, who quarterbacked the Bears for three seasons, penned a goodbye on social media.

"Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me," Fields wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise."

Fields' tenure began at the end of the Matt Nagy era as the 20th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears traded up to select Fields, who piloted Ohio State to a win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and a national championship appearance against Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Coming to the Bears, Fields was billed as the future of the quarterback position in Chicago. His first year in 2021, however, was marred by the end of the Matt Nagy era and the start of a massive rebuild.

In 2022, he showed enough to convince the Bears to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore and a plethora of draft capital by finishing ninth in the NFL's Most Valuable Player voting.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Fields, in his second year, earned the support from Moore and the rest of his teammates wanted him to stay as the Bears' starting quarterback.

Fields made sure to say good bye to those teammates, too.

"Most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with," Fields wrote. "You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success."

The Fields era ended on Saturday evening, and a new one will eventually begin in Chicago.

Fields' lasting words are a reminder of the poise he held in Chicago, which is the same he'll take to Pittsburgh.

"Ready for this next chapter," Fields wrote.