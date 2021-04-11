Expand / Collapse search

Kansas City Royals beat Chicago White Sox 4-3

By Jay Cohen
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi's bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez's sacrifice.

After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound.

It looked as if Crochet had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn't come up with it.

It was Chicago's second error of the day and ninth overall in the first nine games.

