Kansas City Royals sweep weekend series with 9-1 win over Chicago Cubs 9-1

By Sarah Trotto
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. 

It was Chicago's franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City's sixth win in seven games. 

Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs. 

Royals right-hander Carlos Hernandez struck out a career-high eight in seven innings, also a career best. He allowed one run and four hits.

