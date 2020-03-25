Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother has coronavirus, in coma

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns announced on social media late Tuesday night his mother has contracted the coronavirus.

Towns said his mother was not feeling well early last week and went to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19.

In the post, Towns goes on to say his mother’s condition continued to deteriorate. She is currently in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator.

Towns used part of the message to remind everyone to take this pandemic seriously and to protect your family and loved ones through social distancing.

"This disease is real. This disease needs not be taken lightly," Towns said. "Please protect your families, your loved ones, friends, yourself. Practice social distancing."

Last week, before knowing his mom had contracted the virus, Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to support COVID-19 testing.