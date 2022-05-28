Keegan Thompson outpitches Johnny Cueto as Chicago Cubs beat Chicago White Sox 5-1

Keegan Thompson outpitched Johnny Cueto over five sharp innings in a spot start, Frank Schwindel drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 5-1.

Thompson improved to 5-0. He matched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run and five hits at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The right-hander struck out four and walked one in his third start and 11th appearance.

Schwindel capped a two-run first and two-run seventh with two-out, RBI singles. His hit to right in the seventh made it 5-1 and chased Cueto.

Cueto gave up five runs and nine hits after tossing six scoreless innings against both Kansas City and the New York Yankees in his first two starts for the South Siders.

