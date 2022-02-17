Expand / Collapse search

Kensmil carries Stephen F. Austin over Chicago State 88-71

By Associate Press
Published 
Chicago State
Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Gavin Kensmil had 26 points as Stephen F. Austin beat Chicago State 88-71 on Wednesday night.

Calvin Solomon had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Stephen F. Austin (17-8, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Latrell Jossell added 10 points. Kensmil made 10 of 13 shots.

Bryce Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (6-20, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Kedrick Green added 14 points and Brandon Betson had 12 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars this season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 last Thursday.