La Russa will not return as White Sox manager this season due to health issues

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to his position this season due to ongoing health issues, the White Sox announced Saturday.

After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager through the remainder of the 2022 season.