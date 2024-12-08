Late Chicago White Sox legend Dick Allen elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

A Chicago White Sox legend has been honored as one of the best the game has ever seen.

Former White Sox MVP and the late Dick Allen was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, being elected into the hall but the Classic Era Committee.

Allen received 81 percent of the vote, with 75 percent needed, to earn enshrinement.

"Dick Allen's historic exploits during his seasons with the White Sox in 1972-74 enjoy a legendary, almost mythical status across this city and within the Sox organization even to this day," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a written statement. "Dick was just that good and that dominant in the batter's box. His prodigious strength and jaw-dropping power are still talked about to this day. Dick's 1972 Most Valuable Player-winning season remains one of the best ever produced by any player in a White Sox uniform, particularly his league-leading 37 home runs in what at the time was a very pitcher friendly ballpark.

Allen spent three seasons with the White Sox from 1972-74. Across those three seasns, he had a .307 batting averaged, recorded 71 doubles, nine triples, 85 home runs, 242 RBI, 213 runs scored and 189 walks in 348 games. He was named American League MVP in 1972 and was AL All-Star in each of his three seasons with Chicago.

Allen died on Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 78.

"So much credit goes to Dick, Roland Hemond and Chuck Tanner for making his time in Chicago such a success," Reisndorf said. "We send our congratulations to Willa, Richard Jr. and the entire Allen family as many White Sox fans join with them in applauding the Hall of Fame recognition for Dick."