Lindor homers to join 30-30 club as Mets beat Cubs 8-5 to remain in playoff position

Francisco Lindor homered to reach the 30-30 milestone for the second time, Brett Baty went deep and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Thursday night to remain in position for the final National League wild card.

The Mets built a six-run lead and withstood a shaky outing by rookie Nolan McLean (5-1). They remained a game ahead of Cincinnati in the playoff race, with the Reds beating Pittsburgh 2-1.

Chicago’s Shota Imanaga (9-8) got tagged for a season-high eight runs in 5 2/3 innings. Seiya Suzuki homered twice and Dansby Swanson also connected for the Cubs, who have lost six of seven.

Chicago leads San Diego by two games with three to play for the top wild card and home-field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. Those two teams will meet in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Mets led 2-0 in the third when Lindor connected against Imanaga, sending a solo drive beyond the left-field bleachers to Waveland Avenue. That gave him 30 homers to go with 31 steals. The five-time All-Star had 31 homers and 31 steals for New York in 2023.

Though he struck out a personal-best 11, McLean gave up a season-high five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Edwin Díaz worked the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances.

Suzuki hit a solo shot in the fourth and chased McLean with a three-run drive in the sixth.

Key moment

Baty bumped the lead to 6-0 in the third with his three-run shot to left.

Key stat

With Lindor and Juan Soto (43 homers, 36 steals), the Mets have two 30-30 players in a season for the second time. Howard Johnson and Darryl Strawberry did it in 1987.

Up next

Mets: Rookie RHP Brandon Sproat (0-1, 3.94 ERA) makes his fourth start as the Mets visit Miami and RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-12, 5.48).

Cubs: Had not announced a starter for Friday’s game against St. Louis and RHP Miles Mikolas (8-10, 4.76).