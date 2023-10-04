Lionel Messi ruled out for game against Chicago Fire at Soldier Field

Soldier Field was set to host the biggest Chicago Fire game ever Wednesday because of international soccer star, Lionel Messi.

Some 61,000 tickets were sold for the match against Inter Miami that started at 7 p.m.

However, Messi, who plays for Miami and Argentina, was ruled out Wednesday due to a leg injury.

Tickets for the game ranged from $200 to a few grand.

On Tuesday Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire President of Business Operations, said they still wanted fans to come to the game regardless of whether Messi was on the pitch.

"For anyone that attends, meaning you’re there Wednesday night, you’re cheering us on, we’ll be offering them a credit for next season. A $250 credit towards any season membership or a $50 credit to come out to a single game next year," said Baldwin.