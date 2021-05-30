Expand / Collapse search

Los Angeles Sparks beat Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime

By AP Reporter
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and nine rebounds and the L.A. Sparks rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime. 

Erica Wheeler had 17 points, seven assists and three steals and Amanda Zahui B added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Sparks. 

Wheeler and Ogwumike made back-to-back layups before Coffey hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave the Sparks the lead for good at 80-75 with 2:03 left. 

Courtney Vandersloot had a career-high 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Chicago (2-4). 

