Loyola basketball advances to NIT Final Four for the first time since 1962 with win over Kent State

Loyola basketball is back in a Final Four.

The Ramblers took care of MAC visitor Kent State in the NIT quarterfinals 72-62 and advanced to the NIT semifinals.

Loyola moves on to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, finishing with a home record of 17-1 in the 2024-2025 season.

Why Loyola won

The Ramblers shook off an up-and-down first half.

Loyola led 37-33 after the first half that started with fireworks but became inconsistent as time wore on.

There were seven lead changes in the first half as neither team took a multiple-possession advantage; the Ramblers and Flashes took turns going on two-to-three-minute scoring droughts. There wasn't much momentum flowing either way.

Both teams had four players with at least two fouls going into halftime.

Then came the second half. Then, came the barrage as the Ramblers settled in.

Loyola swung first with a 7-0 run that forced a Kent State timeout. The Flashes were behind defensively, and Loyola took advantage.

Loyola built its largest lead of the night at 55-41 at the under-16 timeout. The Ramblers were in such a rhythm that guard Sheldon Edwards Jr. took a three with basically the entire shot clock left and made it.

Kent State had no answer as Jalen Sullinger, the Flashes' leading scorer, had five points at halftime and seven at the midway point of the second half.

The Flashes had a chance to get back in the game when Loyola struggled offensively for a five-minute stretch. Kent State went on a 10-0 run, but the Ramblers went to their sophomore center from Chicago to close it out.

It was over when…

At the 3:35 mark of the second half, Kent State cut the Loyola lead from 19 to 9 with a 10-0 run that spanned over four minutes.

The Ramblers went scoreless for over five minutes. One more run would close the game out.

Miles Rubin had two straight baskets to put Loyola back up 14 with two minutes to go. The Flashes couldn't keep up.

Who starred

Jayden Dawson followed his 35-point semifinal performance against San Francisco with a 13-point night. Rubin and Edwards Jr. also finished in double figures with 18 and 12 points, respectively.

What it means

It's not the NCAA Tournament Final Four, but Loyola has a chance to win a championship.

With the win, Loyola advanced to the semifinals of the NIT for the first time since the 1962 NIT.

Loyola has never won the NIT, losing to San Francisco 48-47 in the 1949 NIT Championship Game.