Cameron Krutwig scored 23 points with seven rebounds and Loyola Chicago beat Missouri State 62-58. Marquise Kennedy made a pair of free throws with 4:20 remaining to give the Ramblers a 48-47 advantage and they led the rest of the way. Ford Cooper Jr.'s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 57-54, but Tate Hall made 3 of 4 from the foul line and Kennedy made a pair in a 14-second span to preserve the win. Gaige Prim led Missouri State with 14 points, Isiaih Mosley added 12 and Keandre Cook 10.