Loyola Chicago falls to Chattanooga 80-73, ends season in NIT semifinals

Trey Bonham scored 23 points and Honor Huff hit a big 3-pointer late to lead Chattanooga to an 80-73 victory over Loyola Chicago in an NIT semifinal at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

The Mocs (28-9) will play UC Irvine in the championship game on Thursday. The Anteaters (32-6) set a school record for wins in a season after beating North Texas 69-67 in an earlier semifinal.

Chattanooga trailed 38-34 at the half but rallied to take a 67-57 lead on a Collin Mulholland layup with 7:33 remaining.

The Ramblers finish the year at 25-12 overall.

"It was a big-time college basketball game tonight. Both fan bases showed out and made for a great environment," head coach Drew Valentine said. "I am so proud of what this group has accomplished. I’m grateful for the belief they had in us as a team. Des and Sheldon’s leadership and everyone’s belief helped get us here, and I am going to miss these guys."

Loyola Chicago whittled away until Des Watson hit a 3-pointer to get the Ramblers within 74-73 with 2:37 left. Huff answered with a 3-pointer and the Mocs closed with a 6-0 run for the victory.

Huff and Bash Wieland both scored 12 for Chattanooga. Makai Richards scored 10 off the bench on 5-for-5 shooting.

Jayden Dawson had 19 points and six assists to pace the Ramblers (25-12). Watson added 10 points and six rebounds. Jalen DeLoach scored 13 off the bench. He hit all four of his shots from the floor and all five of his free throws.

Miles Rubin had 14 points and confirmed he would return to Loyola next season.