Loyola Chicago wins 77-62 over Saint Louis

Des Watson scored 20 points as Loyola Chicago beat Saint Louis 77-62 on Tuesday night.

Watson shot 7 for 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Braden Norris scored 16 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Greg Dolan was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gibson Jimerson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Billikens (8-13, 1-7). Sincere Parker added 14 points and six rebounds for Saint Louis. Cian Medley also had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 5:00 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-31 at halftime, with Watson racking up eight points. Loyola Chicago extended its lead to 56-40 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Watson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Loyola Chicago plays Sunday against Davidson at home, and Saint Louis hosts Fordham on Saturday.