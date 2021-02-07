Loyola Ramblers win 10 straight with victory over Evansville Purple Aces

Aher Uguak scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 69-58 win over Evansville, the Ramblers 10th straight victory.

Braden Norris scored 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting for Loyola of Chicago. Cameron Krutwig added 17 points on 6 of 8 shooting and added six assists.

Keith Clemons had 11 points. The Ramblers were 58% shooting for the game and held Evansville to 17 points in the first half.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces. Jawaun Newton added 16 points. Noah Frederking had 14 points.

