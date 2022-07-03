Lucas Giolito sharp as Chicago White Sox complete sweep of San Francisco Giants 13-4

Lucas Giolito gave up just three hits in six innings to help the Chicago White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 13-4 and complete a three-game sweep.

Selby Zavala had three hits and three RBIs. Gavin Sheets also drove in three, while Leury Garcia added three hits as the White Sox improved to 7-1 all-time at Oracle Park.

Joc Pederson had two hits including an RBI double for San Francisco.

The Giants began the day a season-high 8 1/2 games out of first place and have lost 10 of 13.

