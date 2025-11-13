Macon scores 4 TDs in first start as NIU beats UMass, winning 2 out of its last 3

Jalen Macon accounted for four touchdowns in his first Northern Illinois start since transferring in, and the Huskies rolled past Massachusetts 45-3 on Wednesday.

Macon, an FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer, became the first NIU quarterback to win his debut start with the program since Rocky Lombardi, who led a 22-21 upset of Georgia Tech in 2021.

Macon ran for three scores and threw another, steering an NIU offense that piled up 318 rushing yards while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He finished with 98 yards on 12 attempts, including a 36-yard touchdown burst early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 38-0. He also hit Elijah Porter for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Huskies (3-7, 2-4 MAC).

Chavon Wright added 86 yards and a 1-yard touchdown, and backup Brady Davidson found Gary Givens for a 31-yard score to cap NIU’s output with 8:16 left in the third. The Huskies scored on seven of their first eight possessions and recorded six plays of 20 yards or more.

NIU’s defense controlled every phase, holding UMass to 65 rushing yards on 25 carries and surrendering points only on a 44-yard field goal by Derek Morris with 6:13 left. The Minutemen (0-10, 0-6) managed just one red-zone trip and averaged 4.7 yards per pass attempt.

Macon and Brady Davidson were 3-for-4 passing for the Huskies, combining for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

UMass quarterbacks Brandon Rose and AJ Hairston combined for 197 yards, with Jacquon Gibson leading the receiving corps at 64 yards.

What they're saying:

"I loved how guys stepped up and made plays tonight," head coach Thomas Hammock said, according to NIU athletics. "Offensively we scored the most points we’ve scored all year and that’s something we can build off of going forward. Our players worked really hard at practice to keep trying to play football the way we know how."

"We felt like with the gameplan we had that we got everything we wanted tonight," Macon said. "At the end of the day, if we got the run game going we were going to stick with that. Everything was on us tonight. We stuck to the attention to details and made sure everything was efficient."