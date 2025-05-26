Malukas: Podium finish at Indy 500 could be turning point for season

The Brief Chicago native David Malukas finishes third at the 2025 Indianapolis 500 Just one year after missing the race with a wrist injury, he returned to contend for the win Malukas credits his family, heritage, and new team for helping him rediscover his momentum



Chicago’s own David Malukas says his podium finish at the Indianapolis 500 is a moment he won’t forget.

What we know:

Malukas, who drives for AJ Foyt Racing, finished third in Sunday’s race—his best result yet at Indy. He says the performance was a team effort and that everything clicked from the moment they arrived.

"As soon as we unloaded, the car was right where it needed to be," Malukas said. "We were so close in the end, but lap cars kind of ruined our chances."

The 22-year-old driver said the chaos of early crashes and weather delays made it difficult to find a rhythm.

David Malukas, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet watches during qualifications for the NTT IndyCar Series 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Honestly, it wasn’t until 40, 50 laps in that I could really get into a rhythm," he said—adding that he spent much of the early race just trying to focus. "I’m like, man, we need to get this race started because I need to get my mind just in racing mode and not be distracted."

On race day, his family was just as locked in.

"People were telling me they had to make sure my mom was okay because of the pressure she was feeling," Malukas said. "My dad hugged me right after and I told him to calm down—I still hadn’t gone to the bathroom yet!"

The backstory:

A year ago, Malukas was on the sidelines with a serious wrist injury and worked with the IndyCar media crew during race week. He watched the 500 from the stands and said being a spectator gave him a whole new appreciation for the sport.

"You don’t hear the energy in the car like you do in the stands," he said. "It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced."

That perspective shaped his approach this year.

"It just feels so good to finally be back into it—and not just back, but fighting for a win," he said.

Local perspective:

Racing has always been a part of David Malukas’ story. He first got behind the wheel of a go-kart at age seven, bonding with his father on weekends at a track near Chicago.

"It was nothing that we took serious," he said. "It was just something—let’s have some fun on the weekends."

But as the wins started to come and his skills sharpened, it became clear he had a future in the sport. By age 14 or 15, Malukas and his family realized he had the talent to pursue racing professionally. That journey has always been rooted in family.

"My dad was able to live his dream of being a race car driver through me," he said.

Malukas is the son of Lithuanian immigrants who came to Chicago after the collapse of the Soviet Union. His father started as a truck driver, his mother a dispatcher. Together, they built a successful company with hundreds of trucks—and used that success to support David’s racing dream.

"They’re always there supporting me—he almost gets more excited than I do," Malukas said of his dad.

What's next:

Malukas says his strong result at Indy is a turning point for him and the team.

"It’s my first year with AJ Foyt Racing," he said, "and we’ve been building chemistry. To have this month, working every day with the team, building that connection—it really helped us get here."

Malukas says he's hopeful that momentum will carry through the rest of the season.

"We’re over the world with excitement," he said. "I think for the rest of the season we’ll be able to carry this strong energy to finish off with many more good results."

Malukas next races in Detroit this weekend.