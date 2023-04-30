Marlins beat Cubs 4-3 in three-game series sweep

Luis Arraez hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Miami the three-game series sweep over Chicago.

Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk against reliever Keegan Thompson (1-1) and advanced to third on Jesús Sánchez's single. Arraez then drove the first pitch from Thompson to deep center to score Berti.

Tanner Scott (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth around two singles and A.J. Puk closed with a perfect ninth for his fifth save. Garrett Thompson doubled twice for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight.

Chicago's Nico Hoerner singled in the seventh, extending his consecutive games on base streak to 25. Justin Steele limited Miami to three runs and seven hits in six innings. It ended the left-hander's string of 12 consecutive starts of allowing two runs or fewer dating back to July 20, 2022.

