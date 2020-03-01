Marquette 90, DePaul 83

article

Lauren Van Kleunen scored 22 points and Selena Lott scored 20 and Marquette beat No. 16-ranked DePaul 90-83.

Isabelle Spingola's layup with 7:21 remaining put Marquette ahead 76-54.

The Blue Demons rallied and outscored Marquette 24-7 over the next six minutes.

Lexi Held's 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining brought DePaul within 83-78, but Marquette made 5 of 6 foul shots and Van Kleunen's layup with 27 seconds to go ended the threat.

Held led DePaul with 25 points.

DePaul ends regular-season play with a two-game losing streak in which it surrendered an average of 83 points a game.