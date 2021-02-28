Maryland Terrapins beat Northwestern Wildcats 62-50

Mimi Collins had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland beat Northwestern 62-50.

Diamond Miller also finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and adding 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (19-2, 15-1 Big Ten).

Ashley Owusu added 10 points and eight rebounds to help the Terrapins win a game they never trailed after grabbing the lead 12 seconds in.

Veronica Burton scored 15 points and Lindsey Pulliam added 13 for Northwestern (13-6, 11-6).