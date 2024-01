Jahmir Young, Julian Reese lead Maryland to 76-67 win over No. 10 Illinois

Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory over No. 10 Illinois, the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll has lost.

Maryland (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten) outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46.

The Terrapins, who were 8 1/2-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook , won a road Big Ten game for the first time this season.

Marcus Domask scored 26 points for Illinois (12-4, 3-2) and Luke Goode had 13. Coleman Hawkins, who had scored in double figures in seven straight games for the Illini, fouled out with 2:50 left. He had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Illini shot 22.5% (9 of 40) from the field in the second half.

A jumper by Domask got Illinois within 68-65 with 1:09 to go, but Maryland responded with a 6-0 run to put the game away.

Illinois led 39-37 at halftime thanks to Dain Dainja scoring seven straight points in the final 1:28. Those were his only points of the game.

Illinois is 3-2 in five games without star Terrance Shannon Jr., who has been suspended by the university because he's facing a rape charge in Lawrence, Kansas.

Shannon sought a temporary restraining order Friday in U.S. District Court in Springfield that, if granted, would force the university to reinstate him to the team. Judge Colleen Lawless promised to rule "in an expedient manner."

Shannon will arraigned on the rape charge on Jan. 18 in Lawrence. The trial isn't expected to begin until June.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps improved to 2-11 in road Big Ten games since last season, their first under coach Kevin Willard. They prevailed Sunday by giving the Illini fits inside, scoring 52 points in the paint against the nation's No. 2 team in defending 2-point shots.

Illinois: With seven teams ahead of them in the AP Top 25, including No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas, losing this week, the Illini were poised to make a leap in the poll. Not anymore.