Michigan fires coach Sherrone Moore with cause, citing 'inappropriate relationship' with staffer

Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore for cause on Wednesday.

The university said that an investigation had found evidence of an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The Wolverines will be looking for their third head coach in four seasons.

What we know:

The stunning announcement from Michigan said Moore’s alleged conduct was a "clear violation of university policy."

Moore, the team's former offensive coordinator, was promoted to head coach in January 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left to coach the Los Angeles Chargers following an undefeated season with the Wolverines where Michigan won the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship.

Moore was suspended for two games in 2025 as part of self-imposed sanctions for NCAA violations related to a sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA added a third game to that suspension, which would have been imposed during next year’s opener against Western Michigan.

Moore went 15-8 in his two seasons as Michigan's head coach. He also served as Michigan's acting head coach when Harbaugh was suspended during the 2023 season. Moore won all four games he coached.

The Wolverines are set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks, too. Michigan finished with a 9-3 record in 2025, including a 7-2 record in Big Ten play.

The vacancy at Michigan comes during a coaching cycle where over 20 FBS coaching positions have opened. This is the fourth Big Ten coaching vacancy in 2025, following Penn State, UCLA and Michigan State.

This opens questions about what happens next with true freshman star quarterback Bryce Underwood and more on Michigan's roster as the transfer portal is set to open next month.

What they're saying:

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel said in a statement.