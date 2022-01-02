Expand / Collapse search

Michigan State rallies for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern

By John Jackson
EVANSTON, Ill. - Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and No. 10 Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern

Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 in the Big Ten) won their seventh straight. 

Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).

