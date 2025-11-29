Expand / Collapse search

Miles Scott's 2 late interceptions secures the Hat for Illinois' win over Northwestern

By Associated Press
Published  November 29, 2025 10:29pm CST
Miles Scott had two interceptions in the final five minutes Saturday night to lock down Illinois’ 20-13 victory over Northwestern.

Ahead 14-10 at halftime on the snowy night, the Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) scored only six points in the second half of a pair of field goals by David Olano, but that was enough to defeat the Wildcats (6-6, 4-5).

Luke Altmyer, one of the nation's top quarterbacks, was 10-of-15 passing for 136 yards in his final regular-season home game for Illinois. Ca’Lil Valentine rushed 14 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Preston Stone was 19 of 36 for 163 yards passing and a TD for Northwestern, but threw three interceptions. The Wildcats also lost a fumble.

Hayden Eligon II had eight catches for 99 yards for Northwestern and third-string running back Robby Preckel ran for 82 yards on 22 carries.

Down 17-10 early in the fourth quarter, Northwestern was in the red zone twice with opportunities to tie the game, but came away with only three points on a 26-yard field goal by Jack Olsen.

The takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats lost 24-22 to Michigan two weeks ago on a 31-yard field goal by Dominic Zvada with two seconds left, and beat Minnesota 38-35 last week on a 33-yard field goal by Olsen with 53 seconds to go to end a three-game losing streak. Because of the weather conditions Saturday in Champaign, Illinois, there was little chance Northwestern would have a third straight game decided by a late kick. Instead, it was four turnovers that killed the Wildcats.

Illinois: Talk of the Illini being a contender for a spot in the College Football Playoffs ended when they stumbled down the stretch after a 5-1 start. But they’ll be going to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-11, and they’ve won at least eight games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90. Illinois went 10-3 in 2024 and tied for program record for victories in a season.

Up next

Northwestern: The Wildcats are bowl eligible.

Illinois: The Illini await a bowl invitation.

