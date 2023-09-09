Keep up with the Bears this season at Miller Lite's Brew & View

Come watch the Bears play with former Chicago Bear Corey Wootton and FOX 32’s Gabe Ramirez at the Miller Lite Brew & View coming to a bar near you.

Hear what Corey and Gabe have to say about the Bears, take some pictures and get a raffle ticket for chance to win to see the Bears play the Lions on Dec. 10.

Below is the upcoming schedule for Brew & View dates and locations:

Bears v. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3.25 p.m. - Pop's Pizza in Roselle

Bears v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. -Halftime Bar and Grill in Johnsburg

Bears v. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. - Rookies in St. Charles

Bears v. Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. - Barrel House Kitchen & Tap in Harwood Heights

Bears v. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 12 p.m. - Jameson's Frankfort

Bears v. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. - Duffys tavern & Grille in Chicago

Bears v. Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. - Crossroads in Mundelein

Bears v. Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. - Kenny's Irish Pub in Countryside

Bears v. Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. - Marcotte's Bar & Grill in Oak Forest

Can't make it in person? Tune into FOX 32's Facebook Sundays at halftime to hear Corey and Gabe break down the plays.