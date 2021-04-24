Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Brewers hold off Chicago Cubs for 4-3 victory

By John Jackson
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Pinch-hitter Manny Pina connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Chicago Cubs for a 4-3 victory.

Brent Suter worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games.

Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities, working around a leadoff walk.

Keston Hiura had three hits and Kolten Wong finished with two as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday.

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row.

