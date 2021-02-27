Jasmine Franklin scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 23 Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago 64-50 to set a program record for its best start in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Missouri State (17-2, 13-0) broke a tie with the 1995-96 team to set the record.

On Wednesday, the Lady Bears claimed their 14th MVC regular-season championship.

Franklin moved into ninth on the school's career rebounding list with 703.

Allison Day had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ellie Rice added 11 for Loyola Chicago (10-9, 8-7). Bre Hampton-Bey scored 10.

