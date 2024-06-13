Mitch Haniger’s single in the 10th gives the Mariners another one-run win, 2-1 over White Sox

article

Mitch Haniger capped a nine-pitch at-bat with an RBI single to score Luke Raley with the winning run and give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1, 10-inning win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Seattle blew a chance to win the game after Luis Robert Jr’s. pinch-hit solo home run leading off the ninth inning tied the game 1-1. Chicago was unable to score in the 10th and Haniger came through with the sixth walk-off hit of his career.

Haniger fell behind in the count 0-2 against Steven Wilson (1-3) but dumped a soft single into right field. Raley, who provided all of Seattle’s offense through the first nine innings with a solo home run, raced around from second.

"I’ve been in that situation a bunch where you strike out. So you that it can go either way. You control what you can control and that’s putting a good swing on the ball," Haniger said. "Luckily on that one, just grind through an at-bat and got enough of it to get it to the outfield."

Seattle won its 16th one-run game, the most in the major leagues, and improved to 10-1 in its last 11 home games. The Mariners have also won their last eight series at home.

"Series win, that’s what it’s about," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "Have a chance to sweep these guys tomorrow, won’t be easy, it hasn’t been easy over these last three nights but we have a chance."

Robert homered on the first pitch of the ninth inning from Mike Baumann. Robert was getting a scheduled day off from the starting lineup a week after coming off the injured list following a hip injury.

It was Robert’s sixth homer and cost Seattle starter Bryce Miller the chance at a victory.

"I knew the game was tight and I knew there was a chance that I could pinch-hit. But I’m not really used to those situations," Robert said via an interpreter. "I just went there and tried to make hard contact."

Miller allowed two hits over seven shutout innings and Austin Voth kept the shutout going striking out the side in the eighth. But Seattle has been without primary closer Andrés Muñoz for most of the past week due to lower back soreness.

Miller struck out eight and needed only 92 pitches to get through seven shutout innings, rebounding after allowing a season-high seven earned runs in his previous start against Kansas City.

"Obviously last week wasn’t ideal," Miller said. "The bad thing about being a starter is you’ve got to wait five days to get back, but the last four days I’ve been looking forward to it. I was excited to get out there."

Trent Thornton (3-1) stranded automatic runner Danny Mendick at third base in the 10th, finishing the inning with a strikeout of pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi.

Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon was hit hard at times but matched Miller with zeros until Raley’s homer in the seventh. Cannon made just his fourth start in the majors, and allowed three hits with seven strikeouts.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

Mariners: Seattle optioned LHP Jhonathan Díaz back to Tacoma after he made an emergency start on Tuesday night. RHP Brett de Geus was recalled from the Triple-A team to add depth to the bullpen.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (6-5, 3.33) has won five of his past six decisions and has pitched six innings in six of his past seven starts.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-7, 3.35) will try and rebound after giving up five earned runs over five innings in his last start against Kansas City.