MLB Draft: Local star highlights Chicago White Sox 2025 Draft Class

The Chicago White Sox finalized their 20-round, 2025 MLB Draft class on Monday, including a local star the Sox drafted in the second round.

The Sox drafted three high school players in their first four selections. Overall, the Sox drafted nine pitchers, four outfielders, five infielders and two catchers.

In the second round, the Sox selected Jaden Fauske. The 18-year-old outfielder is a Nazareth Academy product, where former White Sox slugger and baseball Hall of Famer Jim Thome coached him.

Fasuke was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois. According to White Sox PR, team area scout J.J. Lally recommended the team select Fauske.

Here's the full Sox 20-man draft class.

Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB Draft Class

Round 1: Billy Carlson, SS - Corona (Calif.) High School

Round 2: Jaden Fauske, OF - Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Ill.)

Round 3: Kyle Lodise, SS - Georgie Tech (Brunswick, Ga.)

Round 4: Landon Hodge, C - Crespi Carmelite High School (Encino, Calif.)

Round 5: Gabe Davis, RHP 21 - Oklahoma State University (Choctaw, Okla.)

Round 6: Colby Shelton, SS - University of Florida (Lexington, S.C.)

Round 7: Anthony DePino, 3B - University of Rhode Island (Madison, Conn.)

Round 8: Blaine Wynk, RHP - Ohio State University (Miamisburg, Oh.)

Round 9: Riley Eikhoff, RHP - Coastal Carolina University (Bristow, Va.)

Round 10: Daniel Wright, RHP - University of Iowa (Sergeant Bluff, Ia.)

Round 11: Matthew Boughton, SS - Covenant Christian Academy (Colleyville, Tex.)

Round 12: Ely Brown, OF - Mercer University (Savannah, Ga.)

Round 13: Rylan Galvan, C - University of Texas (Sinton, Tex.)

Round 14: Max Banks, RHP - University of Washington (San Francsico, Calif.)

Round 15: Caedmon Parker, RHP - Texas Christian University (Montgomery, Tex.)

Round 16: Kaleb Freeman, OF - Georgia State University (Flower Branch, Ga.)

Round 17: Derek Cerda, OF - Kansas University (Santiago, D.R.)

Round 18: Landen Payne, RHP - University of Southern Mississippi (Ocean Springs, Mass.)

Round 19: Nick Weyrich, RHP - Marshall University (London, Oh.)

Round 20: Andrew Sentlinger, LHP - Virginia Tech University (Charlotte, N.C.