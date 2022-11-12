Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing

Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3.

Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000.

He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.

Northwestern played four quarterbacks, a function of injury and attempt to generate offense.

