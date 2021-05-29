Expand / Collapse search

Montreal beats Chicago Fire 1-0

By AP Reporter
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Mason Toye's header off a center that found the far left corner of the net was enough to carry Montreal past the Chicago Fire 1-0. 

Toye went untouched between Chicago's two center backs and placed a pass from Zorhan Bassong past diving keeper Bobby Shuttleworth towards the far post at the 87th minute. 

After six minutes of added time, the Fire thought they'd leveled it when Wyatt Omsberg headed it in before the goal was overturned due to offside after a video review.

