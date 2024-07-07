NASCAR Chicago: Shane van Gisbergen is out of the Grant Park 165 after collision damages his car

Last year's NASCAR Chicago winner, and this year's favorite, will not get to defend his title.

Shane van Gisbergen is out of the Grant Park 165 after another racer lost control of his car and hit him during a restart.

Chase Briscoe lost control of his car and slid into the tire barriers, making contact with van Gisbergen in the process. Briscoe's car collided with the tire barrier.

In the collision, van Gisbergen's car was clipped. It was damaged and van Gisbergen climbed out of the No. 16 car.

That meant van Gisbergen, who had just won the opening stage, is done for the day.

There will be a new Grant Park 165 winner when the race officially restarts around 8 p.m.

Van Gisbergen Chicago NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, too. The 35-year-old New Zealand native pulled away from Ty Gibbs for his third Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Van Gisbergen was a largely unknown racing commodity in the U.S., that is until he won last summer's NASCAR race in Chicago which also raced on a rainy weekend in downtown Chicago.