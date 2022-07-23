Expand / Collapse search

Naylor, Guardians win 5th in row, beat White Sox in Game 1

By Jay Cohen
Published 
White Sox
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single and the streaking Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 in the opener of a split doubleheader. 

Steven Kwan had three hits and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies as Cleveland earned its fifth straight win. Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs. 

The Guardians improved to 8-9 in games during their major league-high nine doubleheaders. They began the day just 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the AL Central lead