Cristian Casseres Jr. and Caden Clark scored second-half goals to help the New York Red Bulls win their first game on the season 2-0 over the Chicago Fire.

Casseres opened the scoring in the 47th minute and Clark made it 2-0 with a well-timed volley in the 64th.

It was coach Gerhard Struber's first win and goalkeeper Carlos Coronel's first shutout with New York.

