NFL Combine: What positions the Chicago Bears could be watching in Indianapolis

The NFL Combine is just days away. The Chicago Bears are prepped for a week-long stay in Indianapolis.

While there, the Bears, led by general manager Ryan Poles, have plenty of roster holes to fill with eight draft picks to do so. Three of those eight picks come in the first 42 selections.

Here are the positions the Bears could be watching the closest at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Offensive linemen

The Bears gave up 67 sacks last year. It basically goes without saying they're going to scout offensive linemen at the NFL Combine.

Since the combine happens well before free agency, it'll be hard to discern which positions the Bears could fill with their draft picks. But, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them meet with every lineman that has a top grade.

Much like the Bears at quarterback last year, they'll leave no prospect un-scouted as they try and piece together the future of their offensive line. Will Campbell is by far the best prospect, but Kelvin Banks, Armand Membou and Tyler Booker figure to be the top prospects.

But, it's important to note other prospects like North Dakota State's Grey Zabel, Ohio State's Donovan Jackson, Texas' Cameron Williams and LSU's Emery Jones, who could all be selected on Day 2. With four picks in the top three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, it

Defensive linemen

ESPN's Matt Miller told FOX 32 this draft is extremely talented in the trenches. There's talent galore, and the Bears would do well to capitalize on that amount of talent.

Abdul Carter and Mason Graham lead the list, but in the second round the Bears will be in a position to land the likes of Princely Umanmielen, JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer with one of their two picks in the second round. Tuimoloau might not be there because of how well he played in the College Football Playoff, but the Bears have never been shy about trading up to get their guy.

Nic Scourton is a name to watch, though. At first, he was assumed to be a first-round pick, but he's recently fallen into the second round in a few draft projections because this position is so loaded.

Wide Receivers

The make-up of this position will be decided in free agency. The Bears have to decide what they're going to do with Keenan Allen. If they re-sign him, whatever scouting they do at the combine could be put on the back burner.

But, if Allen heads back to Los Angeles, the Bears might be in the market for a receiver to step in next to DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

There's a good chance Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III and Tetarioa McMillian will be gone by the time the Bears pick in Round 2, but other names like Ja'Corey Brooks, Isaiah Bond, Tre Harris and Pat Bryant, who all had production in college, might impress the Bears enough to fit alongside Odunze and Moore.

Running backs

First-year head coach Ben Johnson had it good in Detroit. The one-two punch of Jamyhr Gibbs and David Montgomery paced the Lions' offense. With D'Andre Swift in hand, the Bears might try and land their own one-two punch at running back.

The likes of Kaleb Johnson and TreVeyon Henderson could be the skill players Johnson could turn to in order to fill the same type of role Gibbs had in Detroit.

It's worth thinking about when skill players are interviewing.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams isn't going anywhere.

The Bears' No. 1 overall pick at quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft will be the starter for a long time in Chicago. But, what about his backup?

Quarterback Tyson Bagent is under contract through the 2025 season and is a free agent after that. He might head somewhere that could put him in a position that leads to more playing time. If that's the case, then the Bears will need another back-up quarterback. Drafting a quarterback on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft and developing them to be Williams' backup wouldn't be bad idea.

In fact, investing in the most important position in sports is never a bad idea.