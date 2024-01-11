Nikolaj Ehlers scores with 1:05 left to give Jets 2-1 victory over Blackhawks

article

Nikolaj Ehlers scored with 1:05 left and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning and points streaks.

Gabe Vilardi tied it with 3:29 left, with Adam Lowry assisting on both goals, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 shots to help the Jets push their winning streak to eight and points run to 14.

Connor Murphy scored early in the second period for Chicago.

The Blackhawks are playing without Connor Bedard, the rookie star who had surgery on his jaw Wednesday.

The Jets tied it after Lowry fought off a check and fed Vilardi alone in front of goalie Petr Mrazek. Ehlers then snapped a wrist shot over Mrazek's glove hand for the winner to extend his scoring streak to six games.

Mrazek made 26 saves.

The Jets have held opponents to three goals or under in 31 consecutive games, another franchise record, and 36 games overall.

