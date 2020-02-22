NIU 82, Central Michigan 81

article

Trendon Hankerson sank two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Northern Illinois held off Central Michigan 82-81.

Eugene German topped Northern Illinois (16-11, 9-5 Mid-American Conference) with 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds.

German had two layups in the final 56 seconds of regulation to send the game to an extra period tied at 72.

David DiLeo paced the Chippewas (13-13, 6-7) with 25 points, adding eight rebounds.