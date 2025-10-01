NL Wild Card: Scores and live updates as the Chicago Cubs look to clinch series vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs have their eyes on the NL Divisional round.

After beating the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday, they return to Wrigley Field with a chance to clinch the Wild Card series and move on in the MLB postseason.

Follow along here for live updates from Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres: Live score and updates

Pregame - Cubs play coy with pitching probables

The Cubs will start bullpen arm Andrew Kittredge, who was a trade-deadline acquision, on Wednesday against the Padres. Cubs manager Craig Counsell stressed whatever comes after Kittredge starts will be determined later, but the Cubs will be ready.

"We’re gonna be prepared for whatever happens next," Counsell said.

It was expected that Kittredge would start and set the table as an opener for Shota Imanaga. However, Counsell played coy during he pregame press conference.

"We’ll make sure whoever comes into the game is ready to pitch," he said.

Dylan Cease gears up to face the team that drafted him

The Padres are on the brink of elimination. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease can postpone any postseason plans with a stellar outing on Wednesday.

That would mean coming full circle, and pitching in a postseason game at Wrigley Field against the Cubs' organization that drafted him with the idea he'd a postseason pitcher one day.

"Things like that happened in baseball," Cease said Tuesday.