No. 18 Notre Dame gets back on track after shocking upset, routs Purdue 66-7

article

Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love led the way in an impressive rushing performance for No. 18 Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish pound Purdue 66-7 on Saturday.

Notre Dame (2-1) collected 278 of its 362 yards rushing in the first half. Led by Leonard and Love, the Irish rolled to their highest point total and biggest victory margin of the 88-game series, bouncing back nicely after last weekend's surprising loss to Northern Illinois.

Love had 11 carries for a career-best 109 yards, including a career-long 48-yard TD run. Leonard had 11 carries for 100 yards and matched his career high with three TD runs.

"I think we’re doing a great job running the football and we’re making really good decisions at the quarterback position," coach Marcus Freeman said at halftime. "And I think the coach has to help the players and I think the coach is doing a pretty good job helping the players."

Purdue (1-1) lost its ninth straight in the battle for the Shillelagh Trophy.

This one was never close.

The onslaught began on the fifth play when Love sprinted down the sideline for a 48-yard TD. Leonard made it 28-0 with TD runs of 3, 34 and 13 yards and Notre Dame capped the half with two TDs in the final 92 seconds — a 34-yard interception return from Boubacar Traore and a 70-yard TD run from Jadarian Price to make it 42-0 at the break.

It matched Purdue’s largest halftime deficit since 2013 when Ohio State led 42-0. Freeman worked on the Buckeyes staff that season, too.

Steve Angeli threw two TD passes in the second half, the first of this season by the Irish.

Leonard was 11 of 16 with 112 yards through the air and did not play in the second half. Price ran eight times for 86 yards.

Purdue finished with 162 yards in total offense. Hudson Card was 11-of-24 passing for 124 yards and one TD, to go along with two interceptions.

The Takeaway

Notre Dame: Freeman's team wanted to show everyone last weekend simply was a misstep. If the Irish continue playing this way, they will prove it. Notre Dame is now 2-0 against Power Four opponents and their playoff aspirations remain intact.

Purdue: This game was as ugly. The inexplicable 21-point flurry in the final 2:10 of the first half had fans booing — and leaving — at halftime.

Costly win

Notre Dame's victory may have come with a steep price. Right guard Billy Schrauth and center Ashton Craig both needed help getting off the field after appearing to suffer knee injuries. Neither played again and Schrauth returned to the sideline on crutches.

Defensive lineman Jordon Botelho was carted off the field after appearing to hurt his right leg. He also did not return.

Rocco Spindler took over for Schrauth, guard Pat Coogan replaced Craig at center and Traore filled in for Botelho.

Up next

Notre Dame: Hosts another Mid-American Conference foe, Miami (Ohio), next Saturday.

Purdue: Makes its first road trip of the season next Saturday, to Oregon State.