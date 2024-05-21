No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso targeting June 1 for Chicago Sky debut vs. Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever

The Chicago Sky began the 2024 WNBA Season without their No. 3 overall draft pick Kamilla Cardoso, but Cardoso is targeting next week for her WNBA debut.

According to Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, Cardoso is indeed targeting June 1 for her Chicago Sky and WNBA debut. That game is a noon tip against the Indiana Fever and No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.

Cardoso returned to practice for the first time Tuesday. She was limited, Weatherspoon said.

Cardoso initially broke the news about her return on an Instagram live stream. When Weatherspoon was asked about the timeline on Tuesday after the team's practice, she said the team is aligned with June 1 is Cardoso's targeted timeline.

"I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says," Weatherspoon said. "I’m trusting Kamilla."

Cardoso was originally going to miss four to six weeks after she injured her shoulder in a preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx earlier this month.

If Cardoso's timeline comes to fruition, this means she will play her first game with the Chicago Sky on June 1 against Clark and former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston.

It would also be the first time Sky star rookie Angel Reese and Cardoso get to suit up as teammates.

Whether Cardoso plays on June 1 remains to be seen. She would need to be cleared by the team first.

However, the team is trusting Cardoso's assessment of her injury and how she feels. Even if Cardoso returned to practice on a limited basis Tuesday, her return is a good sign when it comes to eying a June 1 debut.

"Just super excited for her to be out at practice today," Weatherspoon said. "She's one young lady who's ready to play."