North Dakota beats Illinois State 21-13

Freshman quarterback Cam Miller capped a 13-play, 84-yard drive with a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown to clinch North Dakota State's 21-13 win over Illinois State.

Miller, who entered the game with no pass attempts and two runs for 7 yards, picked up 17 yards with his arm and 25 yards with his feet, scoring with 3:39 to play.

Miller finished 5 of 7 for 61 yards with 11 rushes for a team-high 57 yards.

An 85-yard punt return by Jayden Price and 15-yard touchdown run by Kobe Johnson gave the Bison a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

