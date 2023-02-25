Northern Illinois defeats Central Michigan 84-80

Zarigue Nutter and Kaleb Thornton both scored 21 points as Northern Illinois beat Central Michigan 84-80 on Saturday.

Nutter added seven rebounds for the Huskies (12-17, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Thornton was 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line, and he also had five assists. Darweshi Hunter shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Reggie Bass led the Chippewas (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 40 points and six rebounds. Brian Taylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. Markus Harding also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

