Northern Illinois wins 81-77 over Miami (Ohio)

David Coit had 21 points and Northern Illinois beat Miami (Ohio) 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Coit was 9 of 15 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Huskies (6-12, 2-3 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 16 points while going 8 of 16 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Kaleb Thornton was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (7-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points, four assists and three steals for Miami. In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 15 points and six assists.